Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

