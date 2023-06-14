Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

