Ambassador Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $357.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

