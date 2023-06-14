Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Reduced by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after buying an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,031,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

