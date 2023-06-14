Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

