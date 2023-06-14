Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,995,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,936 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for about 7.9% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned about 4.54% of Confluent worth $289,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $22,235,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

