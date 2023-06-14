Altimeter Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Grab comprises 0.1% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Grab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Macquarie began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.