Alta Park Capital LP Reduces Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Alta Park Capital LP decreased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after acquiring an additional 361,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $418,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 3.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.