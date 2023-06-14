Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,199 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.35% of Five9 worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

