Almitas Capital LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Central Securities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $16,215,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 162,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Central Securities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CET stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

