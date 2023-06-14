Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adecoagro worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

