Almitas Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

