50,957 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.59.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.