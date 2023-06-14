50,957 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.59.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.