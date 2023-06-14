IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.92

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 6621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,995. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IES by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

