Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.11

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.11 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 225523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,688.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.