Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alight worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alight by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,129 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,615,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alight by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 678,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alight by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

