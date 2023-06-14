Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

