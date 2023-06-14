Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 174,575 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 466.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,575 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

