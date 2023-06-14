Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

