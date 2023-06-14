Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

AvidXchange Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.