Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,080,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of V2X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

V2X stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

