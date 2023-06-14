Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 7.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.