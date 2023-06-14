Archon Partners LLC Has $23.12 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.2% of Archon Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

