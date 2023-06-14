Arena Investors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arena Investors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,758 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 9.1% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

