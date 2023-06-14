Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

