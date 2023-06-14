Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Netflix accounts for about 2.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.86.

NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $437.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average of $333.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

