Archon Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Archon Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after buying an additional 320,544 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

