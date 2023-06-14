Arena Investors LP Invests $1.09 Million in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. MoneyGram International comprises about 1.0% of Arena Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MoneyGram International Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
