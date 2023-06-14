Arena Investors LP Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

