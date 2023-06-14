Archon Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Archon Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

