MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading Down 3.1%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.51 and last traded at $267.94. Approximately 96,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 351,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.