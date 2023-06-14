T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Down 3.5%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.20 and last traded at $110.52. Approximately 673,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,551,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

