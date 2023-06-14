Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.80. 92,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 83,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $724.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at $17,512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Mondee by 6.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

