Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.73. 942,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,988,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

