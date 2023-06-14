iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 108,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 96,541 shares.The stock last traded at $52.59 and had previously closed at $52.28.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

