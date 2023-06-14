SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,678,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 650,596 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $21.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

