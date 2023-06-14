CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.02

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $320.02 and last traded at $319.66, with a volume of 29943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

