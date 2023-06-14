Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.32

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.32 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 46717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Maximus by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

