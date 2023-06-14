PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.39

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 24777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,495.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

