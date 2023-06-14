Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 48.48%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

