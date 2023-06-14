Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.