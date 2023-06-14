First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 28270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,302,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

