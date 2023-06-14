First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 28270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
