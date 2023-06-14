Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Source Capital stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $40.47.
Insider Transactions at Source Capital
In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872 over the last 90 days. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.