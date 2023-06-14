Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Source Capital stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872 over the last 90 days. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

