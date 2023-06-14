Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.