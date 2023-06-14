Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $362.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.19. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utah Medical Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

