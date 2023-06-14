Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.66.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
