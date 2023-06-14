Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tredegar Stock Down 4.8 %

Tredegar stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tredegar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tredegar

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Further Reading

