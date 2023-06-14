Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.