Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.2 %

AGM stock opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $325,902. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.