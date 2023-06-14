PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $74.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

